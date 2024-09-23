Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Holdings Increased by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth about $53,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

Shares of FORTY stock opened at $70.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.81. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.68 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Articles

