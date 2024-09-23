Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 133,993 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,993 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $36,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 328,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 249,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 10.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,326,000 after purchasing an additional 272,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Stock Up 0.4 %

Autohome stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.15. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 4th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

