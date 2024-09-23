Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 2,636 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 272,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $130.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

