NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 280.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 72.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE opened at $164.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.96 and its 200-day moving average is $196.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

