Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $1.01 Million in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.14% of Nayax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nayax by 16.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nayax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the second quarter worth $1,673,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nayax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYAX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Nayax from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Nayax Price Performance

Nayax stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. Nayax Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $831.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Nayax had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nayax

(Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.