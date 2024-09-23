Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,948,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Foresight Autonomous makes up 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.27% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.70.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative return on equity of 86.89% and a negative net margin of 1,871.62%.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

