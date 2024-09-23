Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,405 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Camtek were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 284,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,608 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Camtek by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 90,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 67,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Camtek by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $74.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.