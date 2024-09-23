Bitcicoin One Day Volume Hits $114,013.78 (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcicoin has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and $114,013.78 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en.

Bitcicoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

