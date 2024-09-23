NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $683,556.13

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001145 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,313.43 or 1.00263221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007859 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

