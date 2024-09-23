Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.39 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.68 or 0.00008993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion and $214.85 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001145 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,313.43 or 1.00263221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007859 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00057480 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,211,504 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,200,599.466971 with 2,532,741,763.6577973 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.62422528 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 562 active market(s) with $201,287,549.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

