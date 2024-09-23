Mumu the Bull (MUMU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.66 Million

Mumu the Bull (MUMU) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Mumu the Bull token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mumu the Bull has a market capitalization of $120.69 million and $6.66 million worth of Mumu the Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mumu the Bull has traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mumu the Bull alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.02 or 0.00270821 BTC.

About Mumu the Bull

Mumu the Bull launched on March 9th, 2024. Mumu the Bull’s total supply is 2,329,915,213,859 tokens. Mumu the Bull’s official Twitter account is @mumu_bull. Mumu the Bull’s official website is www.mumu.ing.

Buying and Selling Mumu the Bull

According to CryptoCompare, “Mumu the Bull (MUMU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Mumu the Bull has a current supply of 2,329,915,213,859.14 with 2,283,204,416,985 in circulation. The last known price of Mumu the Bull is 0.00004174 USD and is up 4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $1,673,404.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mumu.ing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mumu the Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mumu the Bull should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mumu the Bull using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mumu the Bull Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mumu the Bull and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.