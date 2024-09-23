CyberConnect Price Reaches $3.63 (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for $3.63 or 0.00005751 BTC on major exchanges. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $98.09 million and $15.62 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,007,517 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,007,517 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.62170913 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $13,368,111.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

