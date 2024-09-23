Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $105.21 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000659 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.