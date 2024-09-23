Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Capital Management LLP

Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up about 2.7% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $30,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after purchasing an additional 803,738 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,044,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $71,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,297,000 after acquiring an additional 506,801 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $62,829,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

DFS opened at $142.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

