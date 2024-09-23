31,000 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Purchased by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $26.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

