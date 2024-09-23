Altshuler Shaham Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,119,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360,670 shares during the quarter. ICL Group comprises about 6.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 3.36% of ICL Group worth $189,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,042,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ICL Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 277,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $3.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.23. ICL Group Ltd has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

