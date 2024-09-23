Continental Advisors LLC Sells 29,500 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Continental Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for 1.2% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Continental Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKD. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $1,057,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,058,000 after buying an additional 169,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 907,157 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 4,859,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares during the period. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $1,397,000.

NYSE:BKD opened at $6.75 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

