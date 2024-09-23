Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes makes up 2.7% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Federated Hermes worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $1,542,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE FHI opened at $35.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHI. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

