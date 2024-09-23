Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes $71.59 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,332,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,593,000. eBay accounts for 2.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

