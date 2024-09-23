Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the quarter. Carnival Co. & accounts for about 1.2% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $69,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $466,838,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 513,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 81,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,423,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 224,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

