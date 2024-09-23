D1 Capital Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,749,783 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,749,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,281,000. Warner Music Group comprises approximately 1.4% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Warner Music Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,690 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,628,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 289.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 521,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 61,673 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WMG stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 101.32% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,725,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,790,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.