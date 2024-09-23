MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s 9th Largest Position

Gladstone Capital Management LLP lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. MongoDB accounts for about 4.9% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of MongoDB worth $55,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after buying an additional 100,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after buying an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,770,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,770,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,746. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $278.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.09 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

