HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VERA. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,087,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after buying an additional 694,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $1,210,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VERA opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.99. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VERA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

