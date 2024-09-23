HighVista Strategies LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

HighVista Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Baidu by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Baidu by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.
BIDU stock opened at $86.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.21. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.53.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
