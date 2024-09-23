HighVista Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

HighVista Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ABIVAX Société Anonyme worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 851,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after buying an additional 131,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 4.08. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

