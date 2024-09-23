HighVista Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

HighVista Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576,028 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 3,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,941,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,559,000 after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,814,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,309,000 after acquiring an additional 219,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,523,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,549,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

