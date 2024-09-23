HighVista Strategies LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,089,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 3.3 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $169.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.96. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.