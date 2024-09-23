HighVista Strategies LLC Takes $449,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $1,124,928.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,350.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total transaction of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,322 shares of company stock valued at $35,403,906. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.36.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $353.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.19 and its 200 day moving average is $292.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $366.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

