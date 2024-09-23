HighVista Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. HighVista Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Perspective Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,695,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:CATX opened at $13.23 on Monday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.