HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 163,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 321,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 45,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

BBD opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

