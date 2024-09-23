3,568 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Bought by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,970,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 235,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $127.78 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $132.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $293,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,857,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,063,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,921 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

