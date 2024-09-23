HighVista Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

HighVista Strategies LLC lowered its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,304,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $16,875,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 2,858.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 351,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,647,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of GPCR opened at $41.92 on Monday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44 and a beta of -3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

