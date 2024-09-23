HighVista Strategies LLC Invests $1.45 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.5% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in AerCap by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $97.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $98.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AER. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

