HighVista Strategies LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $28,139,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,989,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,262,194,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $28,139,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,989,702 shares in the company, valued at $47,262,194,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,369,039 shares of company stock worth $959,826,083. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $79.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

