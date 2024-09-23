113,550 Shares in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Purchased by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Spyre Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of HighVista Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $130,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,767,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.92. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $47.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYRE. Wedbush began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

