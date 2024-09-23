iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,298,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 183,772 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

