EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 762 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

