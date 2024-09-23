Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NU by 59.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 903,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 338,510 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NU by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,858,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,182,000 after acquiring an additional 829,600 shares in the last quarter. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NU by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Octahedron Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,927,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NU by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NU. Barclays increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

