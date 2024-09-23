Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Sold by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,313 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.
Nuvalent Trading Up 4.6 %
Nuvalent stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.16 and a twelve month high of $113.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.28.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Nuvalent
In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $3,244,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $3,244,081.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,629 shares of company stock worth $9,901,758. Company insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
