HighVista Strategies LLC Buys 22,992 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Vaxcyte by 649.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $649,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $649,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,283 shares of company stock worth $7,064,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PCVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $113.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $115.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

