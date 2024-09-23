Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3,071.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,574 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Shares of WY stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

