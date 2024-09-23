Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 320 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Ulta Beauty worth $32,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $402.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

