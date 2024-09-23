Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after acquiring an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Roblox stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark upped their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.
View Our Latest Analysis on Roblox
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721,603 shares in the company, valued at $356,491,182.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $476,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,491,182.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,004,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.