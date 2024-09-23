Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after acquiring an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. Roblox’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark upped their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $476,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,721,603 shares in the company, valued at $356,491,182.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,620.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $476,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,491,182.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,004,226 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

