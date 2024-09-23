Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $65,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,364,000 after buying an additional 73,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.52.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.90 per share, with a total value of $439,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

