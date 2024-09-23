1,340 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 87.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $365.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.82. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.21 and a 1 year high of $459.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.88.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

