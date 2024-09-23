Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at TD Cowen

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $20.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLBT. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Cellebrite DI stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,251. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

