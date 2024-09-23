Oppenheimer Raises Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $145.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,555. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $136.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.28.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 64.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

