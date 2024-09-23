Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $20,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 109.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 109,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.14 and a beta of 0.64. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $48.71.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

