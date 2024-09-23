Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,443 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $57,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,596,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,655,089,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,755,782,000 after purchasing an additional 642,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,040,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,209,912,000 after buying an additional 101,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $364.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

