Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.09. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.